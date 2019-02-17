TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Stink Bomz: You'll know it when you smell it

Kidsday reporter Amber Lound of Daniel Street Elementary

Kidsday reporter Amber Lound of Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst, checks out Stink Bomz. Photo Credit: Michelle Perino

By Amber Lound Kidsday Reporter
Print

Yuck. Who farted? I did, I am a Stink Bomz (Tomy), and I am going to tell you all about myself.

Hi, my name is Spicy, I am a toy stink bomb. My friends and I like to stink up any area where we are partying. Kids really like me because I smell bad, and when you squeeze me, I make farting noises. I don’t know why kids love farting noises so much, but hey, it’s making me famous. I am also super-soft and cuddly, like a stuffed animal. This is another reason some kids like me.

So for your birthday this year, ask for me, Spicy, or one of my other Stink Bomz friends and join the farty. (Ha ha, get it? Like party, but with a fart.)

Michelle Perino's fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst

By Amber Lound Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Narwals, or unicorns of the sea, are the The hottest new toys your kids may be asking for this year
Olivia Soprano, 8, of Bellmore, yells Billy Joel song, 19 more secrets of Nunley's Carousel
Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, 45 indoor places to play on LI
Madeline Tourin 4 (left) and Lilly Carrol 4 6 new interactive spaces for kids at LI libraries
Christian Brodersen of Bellmore hoists his son, Axel, LI indoor pools where no membership is required
Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of 36 fun things to do on LI during February winter break