Yuck. Who farted? I did, I am a Stink Bomz (Tomy), and I am going to tell you all about myself.

Hi, my name is Spicy, I am a toy stink bomb. My friends and I like to stink up any area where we are partying. Kids really like me because I smell bad, and when you squeeze me, I make farting noises. I don’t know why kids love farting noises so much, but hey, it’s making me famous. I am also super-soft and cuddly, like a stuffed animal. This is another reason some kids like me.

So for your birthday this year, ask for me, Spicy, or one of my other Stink Bomz friends and join the farty. (Ha ha, get it? Like party, but with a fart.)

Michelle Perino's fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst