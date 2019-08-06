Let’s talk about Tony Hawk’s new product, Box Boarders — mini skateboarders that can flip and do cool trick shots. To spice things up, it comes with a skate park so you can do your own stunts.

The unit comes with a camera lens that can be clipped to your device. If you download the app, Box Boarders Studio app, you can shoot, edit and share videos of your best runs.

The unit comes with everything you need to start your own skate world. You can create your own ramp/skate park and record it for the world to see. To make your own skate park, you can use household materials such as books, cardboard, toilet paper rolls, etc. This can help you become more creative. You can battle your friends using the different kinds of skate crew members.

If you are up for the challenge, you can show off your flip skills and take part in one of the tournaments held every week at tonyhawkboxboarders.com. If you have talent, Tony Hawk himself might notice you and feature you on his website.

You may also be featured if you win one of the flip tournaments! There actually is more than just one type of tournament. The more you win the more rewards you get, such as exclusive Box Boarders that can only be obtained by winning the tournaments. But, don’t worry, even if you don’t win, you can complete the daily challenges for some minor rewards. The harder the challenge is, the better the prize. As you complete challenges, they will gradually get more difficult. The prizes you can win are mystery packs, new and cooler boards, and exclusive Box Boarders.

The box also comes with your very own kidney bowl to flip and do insane tricks with. You can put the Box Boarder in the kidney bowl and move the bowl around while it’s still in your hands and the Box Boarder will do stunts. The Box Boarder might fly like a “Hawk.” Get it? This product is amazing and a resourceful way to pass time!

Ages: All ages

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck