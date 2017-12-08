TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 38° Good Evening
Overcast 38° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Growing vegetables in our Tower Garden aeroponics system

Kidsday reporters, from left, Erica Spady, Jason Umanzor

Kidsday reporters, from left, Erica Spady, Jason Umanzor and Danielle Daleus with the Tower Garden. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Danielle Daleus, Erica Spady and Jason Umanzor  Kidsday Reporters
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Tower Garden is an aeroponics vertical garden system. It runs on water with nutrients in it. Those nutrients feed the plants. Even better, it feeds them without having to use soil. We are growing vegetables. When they are grown, we are looking forward to tasting them.

The Tower Garden makes things grow faster, too. We put all our seeds in a molten rock base, which acts like soil. It soaks in the right amount of moisture and nutrients. Special LED bulbs give the plants light from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

You should get one for your class or home. If you want to find out more, visit towergarden.com

By Danielle Daleus, Erica Spady and Jason Umanzor  Kidsday Reporters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Smash Cake Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
A regular around Halloween, candy corn has now 11 worst Christmas candies, ranked
We found Cuddles rock wall climbing this morning! More than 50 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
The doors of historic Westbury House are open Take a self-guided holiday tour, more LI weekend fun
There are many great holiday events for families 25 best holiday events for families on LI
A popped button...spilled lunch...sweat-inducing meetings -- work emergencies Stumped for a teacher gift? We've got 39 great ideas
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE