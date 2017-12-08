The Tower Garden is an aeroponics vertical garden system. It runs on water with nutrients in it. Those nutrients feed the plants. Even better, it feeds them without having to use soil. We are growing vegetables. When they are grown, we are looking forward to tasting them.

The Tower Garden makes things grow faster, too. We put all our seeds in a molten rock base, which acts like soil. It soaks in the right amount of moisture and nutrients. Special LED bulbs give the plants light from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

You should get one for your class or home. If you want to find out more, visit towergarden.com