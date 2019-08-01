TODAY'S PAPER
Working at Towers Flowers shop in Nesconset is busy but fun

Kidsday reporter Matthew Montesanto, of Udall Road Middle

Kidsday reporter Matthew Montesanto, of Udall Road Middle School, West Islip, keeps busy at his mom's shop, Towers Flowers in Nesconset. Photo Credit: Bridgette Montesanto

By Matthew Montesanto Kidsday Reporter
Print

Working at my mom’s flower shop is always a blast.

I wake up at 6:30 in the morning and get ready for work. We get in the car and drive there. It’s a 30-minute drive to Nesconset, so I fall asleep sometimes.

When we get there, I sweep the floors because they're always a mess at the flower shop. Then I get food for all the people who are there when we get there. I will bring out flower buckets to the front of the store. I also put flowers on display. I will help organize the flowers so they know where every flower is.

We usually are busy on weekends, so if the shop is busy I will get lunch at the pizzeria or the bagel store down the parking lot for everyone. I always work there when I can, and it is always a blast.

If you stop by, say hi to me or my mom, Bridgette Montesanto.

Info: Towers Flowers, 248 Smithtown Blvd. Nesconset, 631-979-8848, Flowersbytowers.com, Instagram nesconsettowersflowers

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi’s sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip

