Working at my mom’s flower shop is always a blast.

I wake up at 6:30 in the morning and get ready for work. We get in the car and drive there. It’s a 30-minute drive to Nesconset, so I fall asleep sometimes.

When we get there, I sweep the floors because they're always a mess at the flower shop. Then I get food for all the people who are there when we get there. I will bring out flower buckets to the front of the store. I also put flowers on display. I will help organize the flowers so they know where every flower is.

We usually are busy on weekends, so if the shop is busy I will get lunch at the pizzeria or the bagel store down the parking lot for everyone. I always work there when I can, and it is always a blast.

If you stop by, say hi to me or my mom, Bridgette Montesanto.

Info: Towers Flowers, 248 Smithtown Blvd. Nesconset, 631-979-8848, Flowersbytowers.com, Instagram nesconsettowersflowers

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi’s sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip