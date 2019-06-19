We went to see a movie premiere of the newest Disney Pixar animated movie, “Toy Story 4.” We were all very excited to see the movie because we had all seen the first three movies in the “Toy Story” series and enjoyed them, but we all agreed that “Toy Story 4” exceeded our expectations.

All of our favorite characters — Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bo Peep, Rex, Slinky, Ham, and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head — are there, but they are owned by a new kid, a little girl named Bonnie. The characters don't just stay in Bonnie’s house, though, they have new and exciting adventures at kindergarten with Bonnie, in an RV on a road trip with Bonnie and her family, at an antique store, a park and a carnival.

We also meet new characters, including Forky, a toy that Bonnie makes out of a plastic spork in kindergarten; Gabby Gabby, a taking doll with a broken voice box; Giggle McDimples, a Polly Pocket-like doll who becomes friends with Bo Peep; Duke Caboom, a Canadian stuntman with a motorcycle; and Ducky and Bunny, two funny stuffed animals who are best friends. Together, Woody and his friends, old and new, go on adventures to try to keep their beloved Bonnie happy until Woody decides that maybe he doesn’t need Bonnie as much as he thought he did.

Bonnie is a shy girl who has trouble making friends in kindergarten. She makes Forky to help keep her company. However, whenever Bonnie isn't looking, which was often because she is a lively and active 5-year-old, Forky tries to escape to the trash can, which is where he feels the safest. Woody knows that Bonnie needs Forky to help her through kindergarten, so he becomes Forky’s babysitter to make sure that Forky doesn't escape. And this is just the start of many hilarious adventures.

We unanimously agreed the movie is our favorite “Toy Story” movie. We recommend this outstanding movie to anyone from ages 3 to 103! Our favorite character is Forky.

Even though the movie was one of the best we’ve ever seen, we were a little disappointed with the ending. We would have liked to see a different ending to the movie. However, we are all willing to see the movie again. It was scary and sad, but it was also funny, exciting, awesome, incredible, and different from all of the other movies in the “Toy Story” series. The ending was a cliffhanger, and it left us in suspense and wanting a Part 5 to the series to let us know what the characters decide to do next.

We think you should see it when it comes out, and we hope you are prepared to laugh, cry and sit on the edge of your seat the entire time, waiting to see what wacky adventures happen next!

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of a 5