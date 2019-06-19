TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

'Toy Story 4' reviewed by Long Island kids

In "Toy Story 4," Woody becomes the protector

In "Toy Story 4," Woody becomes the protector of Forky, made by their kid Bonnie to keep her company in her new kindergarten class. Photo Credit: AP/Disney/Pixar

By Caroline Jonassen, Kenneth Lee, Kanin Michael and Violet Montanez Kidsday Reporters, 8, 9 and 12, Malverne, Bronx and Rockville Centre
Print

We went to see a movie premiere of the newest Disney Pixar animated movie, “Toy Story 4.” We were all very excited to see the movie because we had all seen the first three movies in the “Toy Story” series and enjoyed them, but we all agreed that “Toy Story 4” exceeded our expectations.

All of our favorite characters — Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bo Peep, Rex, Slinky, Ham, and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head — are there, but they are owned by a new kid, a little girl named Bonnie. The characters don't just stay in Bonnie’s house, though, they have new and exciting adventures at kindergarten with Bonnie, in an RV on a road trip with Bonnie and her family, at an antique store, a park and a carnival.

We also meet new characters, including Forky, a toy that Bonnie makes out of a plastic spork in kindergarten; Gabby Gabby, a taking doll with a broken voice box; Giggle McDimples, a Polly Pocket-like doll who becomes friends with Bo Peep; Duke Caboom, a Canadian stuntman with a motorcycle; and Ducky and Bunny, two funny stuffed animals who are best friends. Together, Woody and his friends, old and new, go on adventures to try to keep their beloved Bonnie happy until Woody decides that maybe he doesn’t need Bonnie as much as he thought he did.

Bonnie is a shy girl who has trouble making friends in kindergarten. She makes Forky to help keep her company. However, whenever Bonnie isn't looking, which was often because she is a lively and active 5-year-old, Forky tries to escape to the trash can, which is where he feels the safest. Woody knows that Bonnie needs Forky to help her through kindergarten, so he becomes Forky’s babysitter to make sure that Forky doesn't escape. And this is just the start of many hilarious adventures.

We unanimously agreed the movie is our favorite “Toy Story” movie. We recommend this outstanding movie to anyone from ages 3 to 103! Our favorite character is Forky.

Even though the movie was one of the best we’ve ever seen, we were a little disappointed with the ending. We would have liked to see a different ending to the movie. However, we are all willing to see the movie again. It was scary and sad, but it was also funny, exciting, awesome, incredible, and different from all of the other movies in the “Toy Story” series. The ending was a cliffhanger, and it left us in suspense and wanting a Part 5 to the series to let us know what the characters decide to do next.

We think you should see it when it comes out, and we hope you are prepared to laugh, cry and sit on the edge of your seat the entire time, waiting to see what wacky adventures happen next!

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of a 5

By Caroline Jonassen, Kenneth Lee, Kanin Michael and Violet Montanez Kidsday Reporters, 8, 9 and 12, Malverne, Bronx and Rockville Centre

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, 42 indoor places to play on LI
A new group of Monster Pets embark on New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in June
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Father's Day at Lombardi's on the Bay - Share your favorite family memories
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search