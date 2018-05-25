TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
78° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

LI kids review Max Traxxx: Dual Lane Racing set

Kidsday reporters Corey Dickerson, left, Gregory Berman, Tyler

Kidsday reporters Corey Dickerson, left, Gregory Berman, Tyler Brown, Samuel Lopez Javier and Martin Pinto tested this Max Traxxx Tracer Racers set. Photo Credit: Amy Brown

By Gregory Berman, Tyler Brown, Corey Dickerson, Samuel Lopez Javier and Martin Pinto Kidsday Reporters
Print

Have you ever not known if the toy you wanted to buy was good quality? We reviewed Max Traxxx Tracer Racers: Dual Lane Racing Infinity Loop Set and thought there were good and bad things about it.

A good thing about Max Traxxx is that the cars go really fast and the tracks glow in the dark when the cars ride on it. There is a loop-the-loop, and it makes the cars pick up even more speed. A red car and a blue car come with the set.

A negative part about Max Traxxx was that the cars took a long time to charge, and it took a long time to set up.

The Max Traxxx toy cost about $120. Overall we think Max Traxxx is a good toy, and we think kids will enjoy it.

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School

By Gregory Berman, Tyler Brown, Corey Dickerson, Samuel Lopez Javier and Martin Pinto Kidsday Reporters

More Family

Avrie Katz figured out the quickest and easiest 22 places to play mini-golf on LI
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 15 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Luciano getting to know what cake feels like Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Caelan del Grosso, 14, of Long Beach, left, 35 fun things for families to do this weekend on LI
Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse. Share your favorite family memories
Floss Dance craze hits Long Island