Have you ever not known if the toy you wanted to buy was good quality? We reviewed Max Traxxx Tracer Racers: Dual Lane Racing Infinity Loop Set and thought there were good and bad things about it.

A good thing about Max Traxxx is that the cars go really fast and the tracks glow in the dark when the cars ride on it. There is a loop-the-loop, and it makes the cars pick up even more speed. A red car and a blue car come with the set.

A negative part about Max Traxxx was that the cars took a long time to charge, and it took a long time to set up.

The Max Traxxx toy cost about $120. Overall we think Max Traxxx is a good toy, and we think kids will enjoy it.

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School