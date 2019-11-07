Why we love being track managers

Being a track manager or a manager for any sport is awesome!

We love being track managers because we love running, hanging out with the older kids and making new friends. We look forward to being able to make the team next year and get to know the other kids on the team. What we do is fill up the water bottles, help kids if they need to be stretched and time kids' laps so they know if that should be their event during meets. During track meets, we pay attention to each and every person passing us. We write down their times so we know how they performed.

If you are looking to play a sport next year, you should definitely think about being a manager for that sport. You can make sure you really do like that sport and also get to know the coach. Sometimes we are allowed to practice events. Even though sixth-graders aren’t allowed to be on the teams, we will be there to cheer our team on. We have made so many happy and unforgettable memories during volleyball, and we have definitely made some during track, too.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School