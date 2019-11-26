For us, Thanksgiving starts Wednesday night

For the Cherian family, Thanksgiving actually begins on Thanksgiving Eve. My family goes to my cousin’s house to prep some food and play games. I have 24 cousins, out of which some of them attend the Thanksgiving Eve get-together, depending on who is free that night.

On Thanksgiving Day, after the first few people arrive, we begin the turkey preparation. When I say that we all help with the turkey, I mean it! Literally! Everyone pitches in, whether they help with washing, cleaning, marinating the turkey or listening for when the pop-up timers pop up — everyone gives a helping hand. It is a lot of fun because we are all together in the kitchen and dining room area.

While the turkey is being cooked, the moms, and the grandparents sit and talk while the kids run around or play all sorts of games. Usually the dads are playing a card game called 28. Finally, once the turkey is cooked, it’s time to eat. After a delicious meal with all sorts of side dishes, some of which we make together and some of which are pot luck; the teenagers and my crew, play fun games like Taboo, Headbands, Bible Trivia, and more! Then, we watch movies. Meanwhile, upstairs our parents are cleaning up.

We spend the entire time together as a family. By the end of Thanksgiving Day, we are all very tired and ready to go to bed. We hang out late at my cousin’s house, then my family heads back home to sleep.

