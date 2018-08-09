Have you gotten a new dog? Does it listen to you? Well, if your dog doesn’t listen to you, then I have a few good tips. I have a dog, Katy, a puggle. A puggle is a cross between a beagle and a pug.

I started to train Katy almost from the start. I did get tips from a professional trainer. You need to be patient, repeat commands and always have treats to reward your new best friend.

If you’re trying to teach your dog how to sit, all you need is a dog and treats. First you need to show the treat to the dog. Next, you have to gently push the dog’s butt down on the ground and say, “Sit.” Then give the dog a treat. Keep doing that, and your pet will be a pro.

Do you want to show off tricks to other people? A great trick for that is “paw,” or some people call it “shake.” First, get your dog to sit. Next, pick up a paw and put it on your hand and then give the dog a treat. Do it over and over again, and your dog will be great at it.

If you want your dog to drop something, then listen to this. If your dog has a slipper or something, then pick something up and aim it at your dog (don’t throw it) and say “Drop it!” Then your dog will probably drop it. When your dog gets older, you would only have to say, “Drop it.”

I was told to always have eye contact with your dog, and always remember to do it over and over again!

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park