How to have fun and stay safe on a trampoline

We want to give you the ups and downs of bouncing on a trampoline.

You can have a great time jumping around doing cool, active moves. You can also practice gymnastics, cheer or dance. These are such fun things to do.

We all know that you can do these on the ground too, but a trampoline makes it bouncier and a little bit safer. If you fall, you will bounce right back up again. It is especially safe for gymnastics because a trampoline has a soft bottom to land on. Another fun thing you can do is set up a little basketball net and play basketball by doing trick shots, practice dunking and many more tricks.

We like going to trampoline places such as Bounce! in Syosset. This place has many trampolines with many different activities. You can have a birthday party there, too. It is so much fun there because you can bounce anywhere and any way you want. It is safe to bounce on the trampolines there because staff members are watching you.

If you own a trampoline, there are many fun games to play. Check them out online by searching for trampoline games.

Now we will discuss the down part about trampolines. If you are not trained to do all the cool moves on a trampoline, you might get injured. One way you could get injured is if you fall, flip or land the wrong way. You can get a sprain or break many bones in your body.

One of the important things of having a trampoline is to have a net around it. This is important because if you fall backward or sideways, the net will prevent you from falling off. If you have a trampoline without a net, it can get dangerous. You should do your best to be careful.

It is very important not to go on a trampoline after it rains. It can be very slippery.

We have discussed reasons as to why you should be careful on a trampoline and the best parts of having a trampoline. We think you should get one if you can, but just be careful.

Mary Ralph’s fifth-grade class, South Oceanside Elementary School, School #4