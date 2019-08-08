TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

'Trapped in a Video Game: The Final Boss' reviewed by LI kid

"Trapped in a Video Game: The Final Boss" by Dustin Brady (Andrews McMeel Publishing) Photo Credit: Andrews McMeel Publishing

By Samuel Fong Kidsday Reporter
Print

I would recommend the book “Trapped in a Video Game: The Final Boss” by Dustin Brady (Andrews McMeel Publishing) to anyone who likes video games or to anyone who is adventurous. This book is about two boys named Eric and Jesse.

One day this evil person, Max Reuben, threatens to suck everyone into a video game. Fortunately, he gives Eric and Jesse a chance to save the world, but he gives them only 10 minutes. They have to fight zombies to get weapons and food. They also have to get a certain XP point level, 1,500. Sometimes they would see food but it's a trap.

Eric gets a sword and Jesse gets a hammer. The ending is not what I expected, but you'll have to read the book to find out what happens. 

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck

By Samuel Fong Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

At Rockville Centre's John A. Anderson Recreation Center, 7 free things to do on LI this summer
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
These colorful pets serve two purposes: To store New back-to-school lunchboxes for kids
A centerpiece for the MadPax company, the Spiketus New back-to-school backpacks
18 historic LI places kids will love
The Holy Smoke dessert features French vanilla ice Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search