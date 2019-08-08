I would recommend the book “Trapped in a Video Game: The Final Boss” by Dustin Brady (Andrews McMeel Publishing) to anyone who likes video games or to anyone who is adventurous. This book is about two boys named Eric and Jesse.

One day this evil person, Max Reuben, threatens to suck everyone into a video game. Fortunately, he gives Eric and Jesse a chance to save the world, but he gives them only 10 minutes. They have to fight zombies to get weapons and food. They also have to get a certain XP point level, 1,500. Sometimes they would see food but it's a trap.

Eric gets a sword and Jesse gets a hammer. The ending is not what I expected, but you'll have to read the book to find out what happens.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck