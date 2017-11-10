America’s youth should visit Gettysburg in Pennsylvania. This historical Civil War site represents the struggle between the North and South in this dire time in America’s history. Because of the historical value on this land, everyone should know about this great battle.

At this national site, you can visit the museum and take a look at Gettysburg’s own Cyclorama — in which the artist cleverly painted himself into the battlefield — or take a tour. You can take an audio tour by yourself or get a tour guide to show you around. My family decided to take the tour by ourselves.

During the tour we learned about all types of generals and soldiers, and lots of interesting facts. Did you know only one civilian died during the battle? It’s true! A woman was making bread for the soldiers, and then she was hit by a stray bullet.

This is the place where President Abraham Lincoln gave the Gettysburg Address, just after the epic Battle of Gettysburg, where he called for “a new birth of freedom.”

This site means a lot to how the United States turned out. Because of this battle, slavery was finally abolished, although it took many more years before everyone in the United States was made equal.

For more information, a useful website is gettysburgfoundation.org