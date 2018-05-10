A triplet from LI tells his story

I am 11 years old and a triplet. Yes, one of three. I have two sisters that I share the same birthday with. Luckily, we are not identical — we are enough trouble as it is. I’m also the boy my dad wished for when they found out my mom was having triplets. My mom says we are her miracle babies. I am amazed by her dedication in being able to take care of all of us and do so well at it. She truly is a superwoman. I still wonder how she took care of three babies crying at the same time, and all the diaper changes and feedings for years.

Being a triplet has its advantages. One is never feeling bored. I always have someone to play with at home or on car rides. Car rides are so much more exciting, especially when they are long-distance ones. The other great perk of being a triplet is that the three of us always go through the same things at the same time: losing teeth, learning to ride a bike, doing the same homework, etc. We do make a mess all the time in the house, and the best part is, we blame each other so that my mom can’t yell at only one of us. Yes, we fight often, but we make up and pretend it never happened. Mom always tries her best to give us all the same amount of attention. Of course, we fight for dibs on that too.

We do get a lot of attention as triplets. I have noticed that when strangers ask my mom if we are triplets, as soon as she says yes, their hands go straight to their chest with the words “God bless you” or “How do you do it?” I guess it’s not normal because their faces light up and they just stare at us like we are from another planet. I find it funny but at times annoying. I totally get it. My dad always reminds us that “We’re not different, we’ve just beat the odds.”

The other cool thing is that we have become famous at times. Yep, we were in a Newsday article once and on the cover of a magazine. We will be the first triplets to graduate from our school next year, and a TV reality show even interviewed our family once.

As triplets, we do have our challenges. Some include having to be in separate classes since kindergarten or having to share our birthday every year. One of the biggest disadvantages is that my parents always make us share. We share popcorn at the movies, and books and video games, and every year we agree on a place to have a birthday party because it’s too expensive for each of us to have our own. We share our parents, too. We don’t get too much time with our parents alone. Although we do have “me and Mom or Dad” times, they don’t seem to be enough. My favorite time with Mom and Dad is when they tuck me in at night. We talk and learn about how our day went. That is my favorite part of the day because it’s quiet and I get to spend it with them alone.

Aside from being a triplet, I was also a preemie. My mom and dad say we were the size of a soda can with legs and arms. At that time, they weren’t sure what problems we would face in the future but luckily, we never had any health issues.

Being a triplet is truly awesome, and I feel super-special for having great parents like mine. They always show us how much they love us and how proud they are. We are all good students, have good friends and always try our best to reach our goals and dreams. Aside from my sisters, I also have a younger brother who is 4, and I love him very much. I know that in the future we will get through whatever comes our way together. It will always be “All for one and one for all.”

Karen Landsman’s sixth-grade class, Polk Street Elementary School, Franklin Square