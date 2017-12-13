TODAY'S PAPER
Life as a triplet means sharing in the good and bad

Kidsday reporters and triplets, from left, Shana, Danielle

Kidsday reporters and triplets, from left, Shana, Danielle and Nyla Daleus. Photo Credit: Daleus family

By Danielle Daleus, Nyla Daleus and Shana Daleus Kidsday Reporters
We are triplets, and for this school year and last year, we have been in the same class.

The bad thing about having sisters in the same class is that one sister is always telling on another! What is worse, they never mind their own business, either. If something happens to one triplet, the two others want to know what is going on.

But there are more good things than bad things. We get the same homework, so we are always able to help each other out. If one of us is feeling a little shy, we always have our sisters to make us feel comfortable. The best thing is if one sister gets a prize, we all get to share in it.

We are happy that we are close and that we are friends.

By Danielle Daleus, Nyla Daleus and Shana Daleus Kidsday Reporters
