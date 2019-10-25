A sweet tribute to our troops overseas

Every year after Halloween, the Student Council organizes a candy drive for the troops.

Our Student Council makes the posters to promote the event and makes announcements to remind the students to pitch in. The students hand in any of their candy that they are willing to give away for a good cause.

Last year, we collected nine boxes of candy, which weighed about 25 pounds each. Wow! We donated about 225 pounds of candy. All of the candy was sent overseas to the men and women that protect our country through the American Legion in Ronkonkoma and the Blue Star Moms.

We are proud to support our troops, and look forward to doing this next week.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma