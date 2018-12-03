TODAY'S PAPER
Tube Superstar: A microphone that helps you create a vlog

Kidsday reporter Mia Milnes tested the Tube Superstar

Kidsday reporter Mia Milnes tested the Tube Superstar vlogging microphone. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Mia Milnes Kidsday Reporter
Tube Superstar (Zuru) is a microphone with an adjustable stick that attaches to a cellphone. Just plug a wire into the cellphone to make it work.

With Tube Superstar you can make videos with different backgrounds, and you can even use emojis and stickers! After you make the video, press save and view it on the right-hand side. On the left side, you can save it and then are allowed to write the name of the video on it.

Then you are almost done. Finally, you need to press vlog, and press video. You can then watch the video that you made. If you want, you can flip the camera around and remove the video by pressing the delete button.

I liked Tube Superstar because it was fun making videos.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport

