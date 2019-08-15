Every summer my family and I go tubing. My dad brings his boat and the tubes, and we go to Fire Island and we start tubing.

My sister and I like to play this game to see who can stay on the tube the longest. My dad doesn't tube a lot because he has to drive the boat. My mom normally goes on the boat so she isn’t alone.

We like to go to Fire Island for tubing. We tried Montauk, but it was too crowded to tube so we just went to Fire Island because it is quiet, and it is fun to splash in the water and play in the sand.

My family and I normally go tubing from the middle of summer to the end. We go at this time because it is when both the weather and the ocean are warmer. The ocean is more refreshing in the middle of summer when it is hotter. We don't really do it that much during the year because it gets cold, so when we can do it during the summer, it is fun.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School