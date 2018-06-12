TODAY'S PAPER
Lifestyle

LI kid goes boat tubing

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Damian Lichtwar Kidsday Reporter
Air rushing through my face, the waves carry me up and down, the ocean sprinkling on my face like stars at night.

It was July. I was in Port Washington (that is where I keep my boat). That day I was going tubing on my boat. I was very excited.

Once I get to the dock, my adrenaline starts pumping. I get on my boat with my family, and my dad drives us to a different harbor.

I get on the big tube, and my dad starts to drive. The wave starts carrying me up and down, splash, boom, splash, boom. Twists and turns, up and down, zipping past the shoreline. Then it stops. The ride is over. Everything is calm when I get to the shore. My sisters take turns with me, and we all go on multiple times.

It was an amazing adventure, and I sure am excited to do it again.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park

