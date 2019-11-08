3 great winter vacations for families

It's only a few more weeks until our first winter vacation. Are you looking for some place good? I have three that might be just for you!

Beaches Turks & Caicos resort is the perfect family vacation to chill and relax by the water. The pools have swim-up refreshment areas so you can stay in the water while enjoying your favorite drink. For thriller fun, they have a water park filled with waterslides and a wave machine where you can ride a Boogie board on what seems like a real wave. They also have a delicious pastry shop with lots of sweet treats.

Atlantis in the Bahamas is also a very nice place to relax by the water. They have fun and awesome attractions, such as swimming with the dolphins and even being under water with a shark. They have a fun lazy river that can take you to cool waterslides. They also have a movie theater to watch some action-packed movies after the day is over.

If you like roller coasters and fun rides, then Universal Studios Florida is the place for you. They have many rides such as the Simpsons ride and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. Universal also has waterslides like the Krakatau Aqua Coaster.

There are many other good family vacations to go on, too.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale