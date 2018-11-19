I tested out the Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Stereo Gaming Headset Wired for PS4 Pro and PS4.

It is good because the volume is stable. It’s very clear, and it’s great for talking to your friends. It has amazing audio, mostly in games, great performance and is extremely comfortable. The only thing that’s bad is it’s wired. I wish it were wireless for easier movement.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Javan Howard’s writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights