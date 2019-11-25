TODAY'S PAPER
Making good TV watching choices

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Olivia Lebron

By Sena Kang Kidsday Reporter
There are many good TV programs that help kids learn and imagine more. Here are two of the best TV shows: “Butterbean's Café” and “Paw Patrol.”

 If you like cooking, “Butterbean's Café” is the best show. It shows how to bake and cooperate.

If you want to be a good citizen, you can watch “Paw Patrol.” For example, it shows how to be a problem solver.

I like to watch good TV shows because I want to be a good person. I can learn many good things from those shows. Do you want to be a good person? Then, you should watch these shows, too.

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park

