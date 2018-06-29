There are lots of fun days in school, but one of my favorites is Twins Day. It is a special day at Montauk School where you pick someone to be your twin for the day. You dress up in similar clothes and try to act like that person.

I think this spirit day is fun and special because you can bond with your friend when deciding what to wear. We get to add spirit points for nice things we do for one another in school. There are even kids who begin to think you are actually related.

I like this day a lot. Some kids don’t participate and others add a third person and have triplets. When my twin and I dressed up, we wore leggings, tie-dyed shirts and lacrosse sweatshirts.

Remember this fun day when you go back to school and see if you can do it, too!

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School