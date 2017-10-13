I am a twirler, and I think I’m really good at it. I started twirling three years ago. I go to practice once a week with others, and then I practice at home.
I am on a travel team. This past summer I went to many states to compete, including Florida, Wisconsin and California. I compete with my team and also as a soloist. Twirling is a sport, but it is not an Olympic sport at this time.
We wear different costumes depending on the routine and the musical theme. One of my favorites is pink cowgirl costume with black frilly shorts. Our hair has to be off our faces in a bun or a ponytail, and we even wear makeup to make our faces stand out. Sometimes we wear red or pink lipstick.
I recommend twirling.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.