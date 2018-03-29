Tyler’s Teddies is a fundraiser that is done at lunch every Friday. The fundraiser was inspired by a little boy named Tyler who died as a result of an unsafe child product. His story was all over the news. In honor of Tyler, his family decided to create a foundation to support safe products for children.

The point of buying a teddy is to pay it forward to make people happy. Paying it forward means you do something nice for someone when you have no expectation of them paying you back. When you buy the teddy you have to give it to someone and tell them to pay it forward. They just have to do something positive for someone else.

Our school was inspired to do this because we read the book “Pay it Forward.” The book was great and had ideas about how kids can make a difference in the lives of everyone around them. Tyler’s Teddies is one way to help out people who may need it. A lot of kids bought the bears — so many that the school had to buy more! That’s a lot of happiness.

Sue Casey, Debbie Dombrowski, Heather Mason and Kerstin Murphy’s seventh- and eighth-grade students, Jonas E. Salk Middle School, Levittown