U Micro speaker, GloLens: small accessories are a big deal

Kidsday reporter Daniela Abrego with the U Micro speaker.

Kidsday reporter Daniela Abrego with the U Micro speaker. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Daniela Abrego Kidsday Reporter
I tested U Micro wireless speaker (Fashionit). It claims to be the world’s smallest speaker with the world’s best sound. The U Micro weighs 1.3 ounces and the playback time is two to three hours.

This item works so great. I think this speaker is great because it makes such great and clear and loud sounds. I love the size of the speaker because you can take it anywhere. I also love all the things it brings on this tiny speaker — a micro USB port, power button, power-on indicator and a microphone.

I also tested the GloLens (Fashionit), and it is incredible. It has 12 LED bulbs, with warm light bulbs and cold light bulbs. It clips to your phone, is anti-slip and has a charging port. If you like to take selfies (and who doesn’t?) this is great because this makes your face so much brighter and smoother. At night or in the dark, you can use the GloLens as a flash. Finally, I like that it is easy to line up the clear lens with the selfie camera.

Ages: 9 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

By Daniela Abrego Kidsday Reporter
