Ultra Dash: Run at the flash of a light

We tested Ultra Dash (Play Monster). It is a very entertaining game for kids who are really energetic. The objective of the game is to move fast to the correct color target when the tagger flashes a color.

The game comes with a tagger, five targets and, of course, the rules. The rules were really simple.

This game really reminded Axel of suicide drills in basketball. You really have to push yourself to reach the targets before the time runs out. Habib liked setting up the course and running around trying to find all the targets with his sister.

What we like about the game is that you get to make teams or just play by yourself. We played this game with our families, and they enjoyed it and said it was really fun. We also like how it works on your agility. You also get better each time you play.

What we didn’t like is that the game modes didn’t work for some reason.

We had fun playing this game, and we would recommend it to people who want to play a family obstacle course, because it sure makes a good one.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5