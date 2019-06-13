The book “Ultraball Lunar Blitz,” by Jeff Chen (Katherine Tegen Books), is an amazing science fiction adventure. This book is about a kid named Strike, who is the best player on the Ultraball team. He always wins the games but for some reason, he isn’t winning them anymore. If he doesn’t step up his game, his team might not make it to the Ultrabowl.

The Ultraball stadium is located on the moon. Everyone wears a metal suit because without it, they wouldn’t be able to breathe. Another reason is that the ball is metal, and if it were to hit them somewhere, it would hurt a lot. After the game is over, they use a rocket to get back to Earth. Sometimes, if the rocket is out of fuel, they use the rocket boosters on the bottom of their Ultraball gear.

Some of Strike’s teammates get really mad at him for throwing a bad pass and other things. Strike’s teammates say he should get kicked off the team, but if he gets kicked off, there would not be enough players to play.

One day Strike’s coach comes over to his house. The coach tells him to put on his Ultraball suit and so they can practice in the stadium. Strike and the coach are practicing but unlike before, Strike is playing well. At the end of the book, Strike reveals a secret to his coach.

My favorite part of the book is when the other team throws the ball at Strike and it hits him in the face. I also liked when Strike’s teammate Jazzy is the goalie and she makes an amazing play.

I recommend this book to everyone because it is fun, exciting and one of my best books I’ve ever read.

Kerry Abernethy’s fourth-grade class, Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville