LI kids review ‘The Unicorn Rescue Society’

I read the fantasy novel “The Unicorn Rescue Society: The Basque Dragon” by Adam Gidwitz and Jesse Casey (Dutton).

These two kids, Elliot and Uchenna, have joined a secret group in the school basement. When it was time for their first meeting after school, they had to lie to their parents about the club. When they got to the club, the teacher introduced himself. “I am Professor Fauna.” Elliot and Uchenna introduced themselves, too. “It was really not a club,” whispered Elliot. Professor Fauna says they have a mission to fly across the Atlantic Ocean to rescue a dragon.

When they get there, they find out that the Schmoke brothers are there. The Schmoke brothers have captured the dragon so they can make medicine out of its spit and keep it for themselves. They need it so they don’t lose their hair. If you want to figure out how Professor Fauna, Elliot and Uchenna rescue the dragon, you should read this book.

I recommend this book because if you like dragons, then this book is the perfect book for you. The dragon is called a herensuge. A herensuge is a dragon that likes anything shiny.

This book would be good for ages 8 through 12.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5.

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley