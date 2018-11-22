TODAY'S PAPER
UnPlugged 10K portable powerbank lets you take charge of your phone

Kidsday reporter Zeina Kadry with the UnPlugged 10K

Kidsday reporter Zeina Kadry with the UnPlugged 10K portable phone charger. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Zeina Kadry Kidsday Reporter
I was able to check out and test a new phone charger: UnPlugged 10K (mycharge.com). It is a wireless portable powerbank. It works really well. It takes a little while for your phone to take a charge, but it is so easy. All you have to do is put your phone right on top of it, and the charging begins. It works on phones such as the iPhone 8 or newer, and it works on some Android phones as well.

The biggest thing to remember is to make sure you charge your charger and ensure it works with your phone. All you have to do is connect it to your home computer, and all your work is done. You can also plug it into a car charger just in case it runs out when you are on the road. Overall, I love this product.

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

Javan Howard’s writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights

