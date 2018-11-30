The Urban Playset (ReadySetz) is a cardboard city block. Using toy cars and people, children can pretend they are in an older part of the city. There is a factory (Sunbeam Breads), old buildings, a garage and even a sewer to explore. There are ramps for cars to go up and down.

Kids will like this cardboard city because they could pretend that they are really there. They can pretend they are getting their car fixed there. They could go exploring in the sewers.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport