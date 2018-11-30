TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Urban Playset: Build a  cardboard city neighbohood

Kidsday reporter Deysi Ponce tested the ReadySetz Urban

Kidsday reporter Deysi Ponce tested the ReadySetz Urban Playset. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Deysi Ponce Kidsday Reporter
Print

The Urban Playset (ReadySetz) is a cardboard city block. Using toy cars and people, children can pretend they are in an older part of the city. There is a factory (Sunbeam Breads), old buildings, a garage and even a sewer to explore. There are ramps for cars to go up and down.

Kids will like this cardboard city because they could pretend that they are really there. They can pretend they are getting their car fixed there. They could go exploring in the sewers.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport

By Deysi Ponce Kidsday Reporter

More Family

True and her crew not only make the New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in December
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
Compete for prizes for the most original, best SantaCon, more LI fun this week
Liam and Brayden! Grown on Long Island ?? Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
My Husband and I, have our very own Share your favorite family memories
There are many great holiday events for families 25 of the best holiday events on LI