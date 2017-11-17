I come from China, but now I’m in Hofstra Summer Camp, and I noticed three major differences between China and the United States: food, weather and school.

Food is different in the United States and China. In China, we always eat something healthy, but in the United States there are more foods that are unhealthy. In China we always eat at home and eat the foods our mom or dad cooks, but in the United States people usually go out and buy something.

The weather is very different, too. In China, the weather is always too hot or too cold. But in the United States, the weather is better than in China.

The school is so different between the United States and China. In China, the teacher will give the students a lot of homework, and students are so tired. But in the United States students are not tired in school, and they don’t have a lot of homework.

These are the three biggest differences I have noticed, but there are many more! It was a great summer here, but now my sister and I are heading back to Shanghai.