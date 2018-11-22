The writing program at Usdan is spectacular. Whether you major or minor in writing during the program, you will certainly have a good time. We have excellent teachers and activities. While you do some of the activities you will have fun with your new friends who share the same interests.

When I say there is never a dull moment, I mean it. You can write poetry, play fun word games, bond over writing with a friend or you can talk to the teachers about improving your skill.

Your summer will most certainly be a memorable one. It doesn’t matter how long you stay at the program, which can be up to seven weeks, you will remember the summer.

The time I spent here writing poems and playing family-friendly games made it one of the best summers ever. I like that you are not writing just for the sake of writing, you are writing to improve your skill. You learn different styles and techniques. You are challenged by new projects to work on and you are given time to actually improve. You are also helped by fellow students, not just the teachers. And, if you need a little extra push, they will give it!

If you can come here next summer, you should. You won’t regret it.

Javan Howard’s writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights