Our soccer team scored a trip to Italy

Have you ever got the chance to go out of the country to play soccer? I did.

I traveled to Italy with my team, Met Oval. It’s part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, and we travel to places pretty far away. In the spring of 2018, my team traveled to Verona, Italy.

We went to see Chievo, a professional soccer team, and we played in their complex, practicing there every day, twice a day. The fields and coaches were really nice, and we got our own locker room.

We were getting ready to play the Juventus youth team at their home where the professionals play. I was the starting right defenseman. The ref blew the whistle and the game started, and you could tell our team was ready. We got good shots, would win tackles and were playing great. At the half, we were down 2, but we were still trying to come back and win. When I went back in again, I got an open shot. I hit the crossbar. Oh, so close! Even though we lost, we were all still proud of ourselves.

All in all, I had a great experience because not everyone gets the opportunity I had.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School