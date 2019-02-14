Have you ever gone on a vacation and wished you had someone who could get something for you so you can sit back and relax? Well, I have just the thing for you: a butler!

A butler is someone you can hire on vacation to get all your things for you, like food and drinks. My family and I went on a cruise to Bermuda and hired our very own butler.

The butler would come around for breakfast and lunch and bring us everything we ordered. The butler also made dinner reservations for my family and me. Some other cool benefits about having a butler: he brought us through a secret elevator, and he would leave treats for us.

Everyone should get a butler when they go on vacation. It is a really awesome addition to your vacation!

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park