A Harry Potter fan's magical visit to London

London, England is a beautiful place to go. I went there, and it was wonderful.

London is a vacation spot for most people in America, but it is after all a regular home to people who live there.

Like so many other places in the world, London has monuments. The most famous monuments I went to were Big Ben, the London Eye, Windsor Castle and more. London is peaceful and just a joy to look at. We went to Windsor Park and Windsor Royal Shop, which both have a garden twist. We ate fish and chips along the River Thames, which is one of the longest rivers in England. The Thames River has a view of the London Bridge, Big Ben and Westminster Abbey. One of my favorite parts of the trip was King’s Cross train station because it is the train station in the Harry Potter novels, which I’m a big fan of. There is a wall that has a trolley you can take a picture with, as well as a shop full with Harry Potter merchandise.

We had a fun time in London because of the parks and its beauty. This trip was an experience we will remember. We have friends in London, so we got the experience from the locals. So, long live the Queen!

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School