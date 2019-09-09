TODAY'S PAPER
The Vanderbilt: Mansion, museum and planetarium

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matthew Faraci, Sayville

By Christina Palmieri Kidsday Reporter
If you want to visit a historic, beautiful, fun place, go to the Vanderbilt Museum.

The Vanderbilt estate in Centerport was the home to William K. Vanderbilt II. The mansion is called Eagle’s Nest. The grounds include a planetarium built in 1970 and a real mummy from Egypt.

According to the museum’s website, the Vanderbilts were one of the wealthiest families in America. Cornelius Vanderbilt was one of America’s richest men until he passed away in 1877. Eagle’s Nest was given to Suffolk County after William K. Vanderbilt II died in 1944.

Throughout Eagle’s Nest, there are various symbols of acorns with oak trees, including in the family crest in the dining room. The acorn and trees symbolize the family’s rise from a time when they were farmers. The house is in the style of Spanish Revival and includes a bell tower. There is a section of marine life in the house that provides information on each species.

You can have different events at the estate such as weddings in the courtyard and birthday parties in the planetarium.

Info: Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport. vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

