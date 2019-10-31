TODAY'S PAPER
Vans fans: Are you posers or boarders?

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Eric Carrasquillo

By Gabriella Lombardo Kidsday Reporter
Vans is a skateboarding brand as well as a clothing brand.

The company, founded in 1966, is based in Costa Mesa, California. They sell clothing along with footwear, including the very popular footwear line with the checkerboard slip-ons. Some celebrities have been seen wearing Vans sneakers, including  Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, Gwen Stefani and Jessica Alba. People who wear Vans but don’t skateboard are sometimes called posers because it used to be a skateboarding brand and now it is a fashion and skateboarding brand.

You can buy Vans at Zumiez, Journeys, Foot Locker and, of course, the Vans store or online.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School

