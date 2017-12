I played Verti-Go — The Card Game of Balance and Chaos Game from TCG. In this game you have to build a tower of cards without letting them fall. To build it, you have to place the card with multiple colors in the center and then attach the connecting holes on the cards. It is a challenge to get them to stay in place. It says the game is for kids 6 and older, but I think older kids would probably like it more because it is a little difficult.

Rating: 3.5 smiles