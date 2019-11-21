Who built the pyramids? Speed stackers did

Have you ever heard of the sport speed stacking?

Our passion for stacking began when we saw other fourth-graders in school stack racing during recess. That’s when our intense practicing started.

In speed stacking, there are 12 specially designed cups you need to stack in pyramids. There are different combinations of ways to stack pyramids. We started out watching YouTube every day to get better times and improve our technique. We started challenging each other last year. In addition to being super fun, stack racing helps our hand-eye coordination and strengthens our brain muscles.

We decided to bring our passion for stacking and our desire to help veterans together by planning a charity event. In June, more than 40 friends came to our stacking party. We sold raffle tickets, and challenged friends to stack and beat us to raise more money.

The following day we were able to meet with Joe Grehan from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6394 in Syosset to deliver the money that we earned ($127). We demonstrated to Joe how stacking works. He was thankful for our donation, and wants us to come back to talk about the sport stacking and teach the veterans how to do it.

Through this experience, we have learned the power of giving and at the same time had so much fun!

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset