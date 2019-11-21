TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Who built the pyramids? Speed stackers did

VFW vet Joe Grehan with Cub Scouts Loui

VFW vet Joe Grehan with Cub Scouts Loui Peredo, left and Jake Steinberg. Credit: Jessy Macias

By Loui Peredo and Jake Steinberg Kidsday Reporters
Print

Have you ever heard of the sport speed stacking? 

Our passion for stacking began when we saw other fourth-graders in school stack racing during recess. That’s when our intense practicing started.

In speed stacking, there are 12 specially designed cups you need to stack in pyramids. There are different combinations of ways to stack pyramids. We started out watching YouTube every day to get better times and improve our technique. We started challenging each other last year. In addition to being super fun, stack racing helps our hand-eye coordination and strengthens our brain muscles.

We decided to bring our passion for stacking and our desire to help veterans together by planning a charity event. In June, more than 40 friends came to our stacking party. We sold raffle tickets, and challenged friends to stack and beat us to raise more money.

The following day we were able to meet with Joe Grehan from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6394 in Syosset to deliver the money that we earned ($127). We demonstrated to Joe how stacking works. He was thankful for our donation, and wants us to come back to talk about the sport stacking and teach the veterans how to do it.

Through this experience, we have learned the power of giving and at the same time had so much fun! 

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset

By Loui Peredo and Jake Steinberg Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

This 100-piece pinata includes Frozen Raven and Ice Sold out! Toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Time to take a spin around Jones Beach See the Jones Beach holiday lights, more LI fun this week
Each collectible house comes with two Nanable figures Fun stocking stuffers for kids, adults
A new movie about Fred Rogers' life -- LI 5-year-olds critique 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'
The Montauk Point Lighthouse's 6th annual lighting ceremony, Montauk Lighthouse lights up
Families travel via trolley (must be age two 21 ways to enjoy the holiday season on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search