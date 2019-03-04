TODAY'S PAPER
Video games that parents can approve

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Alice Wang, Melville

By Jamie Kozikowski and Jack Snyder Kidsday Reporters
Ever hear this? “No way. These games are too violent for you!”  Here are some games that may solve that problem.

Battlefield: substitute for Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty is a common game that parents deny. A good substitute for this game would be Battlefield. Battlefield still has some blood, but has absolutely no gore.

Another amazing alternative for Call of Duty is Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2. The strategy we use is to storm the front lines of cartoon zombie territory and aim our weapons at them. Weapons range from a stinky sock launcher to a paintball gun. The weapons are parent-approved and harmless.

Fortnite Battle Royale: substitute for Pubg

Pubg is a mobile and computer game and involves blood and some gore. A lot of parents would reject this game for their kids to play. It’s also not that fun to play alone. Instead, parents generally allow Fortnite Battle Royale. It’s a game just like Pubg where you can jump off a plane or do whatever you want to do. There are weapons, but the effects are like a cartoon. Fortnite would be a yes for many parents.

Nancy Bachety's sixth-grade class, Port Jefferson Middle School

