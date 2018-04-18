We just left the Javits Center in Manhattan after trying out a new Nintendo system for the Nintendo Switch. It is Nintendo Labo. Nintendo Labo interacts with the Nintendo Switch with cardboard and fun games and activities you download on your Switch. You have to build objects that will actually make playing on the Switch even more fun. You will get a kit and then you have to pop the cardboard shapes out, fold them and put them together. Just building these sets was so much fun.

The first one we played with was an RC race car. After we constructed the RC cars, we battled each other and tried to flip the cars over. When we were done fidgeting with the cars, we made a fishing rod. We caught tons of fish on the Switch. Then we played a bicycle moto cross game. It is similar to Mario Kart, but only with motorcycles. We then used the Switch to play with a piano we built. Yes, you are playing music!

We wanted to know how all this works. One of the Nintendo guys told us that the right Switch Joy Con has a V.R. motion camera that emits waves so the piano would make sound.

When we were finished playing with the piano, we were excited to play with an Ultimate Destruction Robot. We both liked building the robot the most because you get a lot of physical exercise and look at the screen at the same time and destroy the city! Like the piano, the right Switch Joy Con emits waves that has a reaction in the game, so the robot on the TV screen moves when we move.

Get ready for this great new game adventure. It comes out April 20. We rate it a perfect 5.