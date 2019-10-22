TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Can you survive without tech for a day?

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiara Anderson, Stony

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiara Anderson, Stony Brook

By Daisy Gonzalez, Jahdriel Licona, Stacey Romero and Alexis Tejada Kidsday Reporters
Print

Can you last long without technology? Some kids think it's impossible but, we were up for the challenge.

There were some rules. For one day, we were not allow to use our phones, video games or anything that involves technology.  

It got challenging in school because we use Chromebooks every day, and we were not able to use the computers. We had to do everything on a piece of paper. We felt like we couldn't be part of the class when they were all using their Chromebooks. The worst was when we had free time and we couldn’t play any games on our computers. We had to just color. 

At the end of the day, there were only two kids left standing: Daisy and Alexis. They went the entire day!

Technology has become a huge part of our lives and it was harder than we thought to be without it.

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead

By Daisy Gonzalez, Jahdriel Licona, Stacey Romero and Alexis Tejada Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

There are many cute Halloween party food ideas 10 cute Halloween party foods
Newsday's free annual fall Flick and Treat Festival The best family fall festivals on LI
Dress Spike or Heidi in their best Halloween Dog costume parade, more LI fun this week
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Halloween season kicks off with the glow of 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
The new trail at Hempstead Harbor Woods in New biking, hiking trails open at LI park
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search