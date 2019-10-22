Can you survive without tech for a day?

Can you last long without technology? Some kids think it's impossible but, we were up for the challenge.

There were some rules. For one day, we were not allow to use our phones, video games or anything that involves technology.

It got challenging in school because we use Chromebooks every day, and we were not able to use the computers. We had to do everything on a piece of paper. We felt like we couldn't be part of the class when they were all using their Chromebooks. The worst was when we had free time and we couldn’t play any games on our computers. We had to just color.

At the end of the day, there were only two kids left standing: Daisy and Alexis. They went the entire day!

Technology has become a huge part of our lives and it was harder than we thought to be without it.

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead