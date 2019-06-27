Can video games help you in real life? You will learn that not all games are not that bad in life. Sometimes these games can be life lessons. Did your parents ever tell you that video games are bad for you? In some ways they are right, but there are things you can learn.

Some games can help you with sports, such as FIFA 19, which can teach you the basics of soccer, like how to dribble and kick and score. There are also NBA and NFL games that can do the same thing. You can learn how to play and also the basics like how to pass, run and throw.

Another reason why video games can help you is they can expand your social network. There are games that let you talk to other players and make new friends, especially if you are shy. Or you could talk to family members if you don’t have a phone. For example, if you have an uncle or aunt who is in college and you miss him or her, you can play with them and talk with them.

Christina Buttigieg's sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport