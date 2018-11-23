The Disney Villainous board game (Wonder Forge) is all about Disney character villains battling each other to get to the end of the game. I guess that is why it is called Villainous, like a villain, which is like a bad guy.

You have six to choose from and play as — Maleficent, Jafar, Ursula, Captain Hook, Queen of Hearts and Prince John. It’s like a game of strategy. I shared this game with my classmates and they had fun playing.

It can be played with two to six players and it takes some of your time. I think everyone will like this game who gives it a chance, if they like board games.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury