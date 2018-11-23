TODAY'S PAPER
Villainous Board Game review: It pays to be the bad guy — or gal

In Disney's Villainous board game, it's a battle

In Disney's Villainous board game, it's a battle of the bad characters. Photo Credit: Wonder Forge

By Kenia Lara Kidsday Reporter
The Disney Villainous board game (Wonder Forge) is all about Disney character villains battling each other to get to the end of the game. I guess that is why it is called Villainous, like a villain, which is like a bad guy.

You have six to choose from and play as — Maleficent, Jafar, Ursula, Captain Hook, Queen of Hearts and Prince John. It’s like a game of strategy. I shared this game with my classmates and they had fun playing.

It can be played with two to six players and it takes some of your time. I think everyone will like this game who gives it a chance, if they like board games.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

