Visits to baseball stadiums let us enjoy family time

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Matthew Montesanto Kidsday Reporter
My brother, my dad and I call ourselves the Three Amigos. We’ve gone to seven baseball stadiums so far: Yankees, Cubs, White Sox, Red Sox, Orioles and Mets.

We have two baseballs that we caught and seven balls with the team’s logo on them. I have one special ball with a player’s face on it and a little story about him on the back. My favorite food to get at the stadiums is hot dogs with a large souvenir cup and French fries.

The best part about the baseball games is that we get to have family time. We have been doing this for a couple of summers, and we can’t wait for this summer to come. We are planning to go to Washington, D.C., to the Nationals’ home park. We all love baseball, and it is so much fun to visit these places.

