TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 25° Good Afternoon
Overcast 25° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Help a horse: Volunteer at a stable and make new friends

Kidsday reporter Ellie Crowley with Napoleon at Greenlawn

Kidsday reporter Ellie Crowley with Napoleon at Greenlawn Equestrian Center in Greenlawn. Photo Credit: Crowley family

By Ellie Crowley Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Have you ever felt bored when everyone is busy? If you have, then I have a solution for you.

First, go to your local stable and ask to volunteer. I go to a local stable every Thursday and Sunday to help out. By volunteering your time, you can help the community and the horses. Second, start helping by cleaning the paddocks, where the horses are held. Then try brushing and grooming the horses. You might meet someone new or possibly reunite with an old friend. I even take horse riding lessons here.

Although taking care of horses can be difficult, the work is enjoyable. You might discover that you love horses as much as I do. Volunteering may also help with future careers such as being a veterinarian or a member of an animal rescue team. Maybe you love horses but have been too scared to approach them. Volunteering with horses makes them seem a lot more domestic.

In my opinion, horses are phenomenal, and everyone should help them. Are you up for the challenge? I help out the horses at the Greenlawn Equestrian Center at 29 Wood Ave., Greenlawn. I like spending time with a horse named Napoleon.

By Ellie Crowley Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Has it been that long? The national Broadway See 'Dirty Dancing' live, more LI fun this weekend
When a meteor transforms Susan Murphy, voiced by 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
Soggy Doggy from SpinMaster will have players trying 13 new board games the whole family will love
Go-karting isn't just for outdoors. Here on Long 24 things every LIer must do this winter
Sippy Cups Cafe in Seaford gives parents both 15 new places for kids, parents to try in 2018
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE