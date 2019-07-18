I volunteered at a soup kitchen. I am in a program called Academic Leadership at my school and they pick names out of a hat to choose who will volunteer at the soup kitchen. I loved to do it because it involved creativity, teamwork, communicating and meeting new people.

When I got to the soup kitchen at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rocky Point, someone explained the rules to us. We set the table with spoons, forks, knives, napkins and plastic cups. We also set up a raffle for 10 extra potatoes to take home. We took out the trash, made the food, bagged potatoes and in the end my favorite part was taking those itchy gloves off. I was about to leave, but then I realized I had a different favorite part: helping all those people.

I was probably the happiest girl there, but when I saw the look on the people I helped, I couldn’t believe it actually meant so much to them. Then I realized that I made a difference. The elation I felt was so high. It is a wonderful memory, and I don’t think I will forget about it. I loved the soup kitchen very much! I hope I can do it again. Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point