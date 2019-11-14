My bass and the power of music

I play the double bass, a very interesting instrument that produces a lovely, deep sound.

The bass is unique because it fits well with so many genres, such as rock, jazz and classical music. I primarily play classical on my upright bass, though on occasion, I pick up my electric bass to play jazz. I love the feeling and the thrill of performing for others.

I participated in a program that provides musical performances for the elderly in nursing homes across New York. The event showed me the importance of music and the joy it can bring. I played two pieces contrasting in speed. After my performance, one of the audience members approached me and told me how my playing reminded that person of listening to classical music decades ago as a child. This showed me the power of music and that it can transport people back to when they were young.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale