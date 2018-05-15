Some good volunteering ideas for kids

When most kids are finished with their homework, they could volunteer their extra time for an organization such the American Red Cross Junior or a local soup kitchen, shelter, church or library, or be a tutor at their school.

You don’t even need to leave the house to support your favorite organization. You can sell lemonade outside your house to raise money, or if you’re old enough (with the organization’s permission), you can start a website or post about it on social media. At school you can ask your principal if you can talk to the class or the school about it. If your school has a school store, sell pencils, erasers or jewelry — be creative! You can also ask family and friends if they could donate money.

Volunteering is an amazing way to spend your time. Boyle Road Student Council adviser Nicole Taormina says, “When kids volunteer, not only are they helping others, but you will make new friends along the way. Fill a bucket and get your bucket filled. You might also find a new hobby or interest that you didn’t know of before you volunteered.”

Pay it forward. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?”

Kids can change the community by volunteering, so let’s start now.

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station