Would you pay to skip a long line?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Dathy Pham, Dix Hills

By DeSean Briggs and Jasmine Setelius Kidsday Reporters
One of the things that makes vacations or trips annoying is waiting on long lines to do something. Waiting on line for a ride or to get into a place can really wreck your fun. We surveyed our classmates, and we asked them: Would you rather get in the zoo for free or pay and not wait on line? Here is what we found:

Pay and not wait on line: 19

Wait and get in for free: 6

Just as we figured, most kids don’t want to wait on line! They would pay extra to move to the front of the line. Only a few kids said they don’t mind the wait and they could spend their money on something else.

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley

